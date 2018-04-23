PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A child is dead and his father is fighting for his life after an SUV crashed into their mini bike in West Philadelphia.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday at 63rd and Callowhill Streets.

Police say the 24-year-old father and his 6-year-old son were riding their mini bike when an SUV slammed into them.

The child died at the hospital and his father is in critical condition.

Police believe the driver of the SUV was drunk. They issued him a DUI and police also say they found alcohol inside of his vehicle.

Police also discovered he has a suspended license.