By Chelsea Ingram
Filed Under:Severe Weather Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)-  The Delaware Valley doesn’t get many tornadoes, but when they do touch down, they can cause a lot of damage.

In Philadelphia County, 7 tornadoes have been reported since 1950 (1999, 1998, 1989, 1985, 1978 and 1958) . The last tornado was approximately 7 years ago. It was an E-F 0 reported in Northeast Philly back on May 18, 2011.

It lasted only a few seconds but was strong enough to damage local businesses, residences and cars when it tore through around 75MPH!

 

