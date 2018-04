PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s severe weather awareness week, and Monday’s focus is tornadoes.

One amazing weather phenomena is a fire tornado!

But it’s not exactly a tornado, a fire tornado, or “firenado,” has much more in common with dust devils or whirlwinds than a true tornado.

They’re sparked by a fire and are often made up of flame or ash.

A firefighter in Alabama captured a picture of a “firenado” during a woods fire on April 20th.

