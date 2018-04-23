MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. (CBS/AP) — An 84-year-old man wanted to visit his ill wife in the hospital but found himself in a bind.

He had no way of getting to the hospital as he had no family in the area and cannot drive anymore.

With no other options, he called police for help.

Montoursville Police Chief Jeff Gyurina says the 84-year-old man’s same-aged wife had a medical emergency last Thursday and was taken from their home in an ambulance.

Gyurina arrived at the scene of the frail man’s home to help.

Gyurina gave him the patrol car’s cell number and told him to call whenever he was ready to go.

A few hours went by, and Deputy Chief Jason Bentley got the call. He picked up the man and escorted him into the hospital in Williamsport.

The chief says “it’s a small town so you try to help out when you can.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)