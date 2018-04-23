BRYN MAWR, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Delaware County are investigating a murder-suicide after two people were found dead on Monday night.

The discovery was made around 9 p.m. in the unit block of Lowrys Lane in Bryn Mawr.

Police confirm two people were found dead, calling it a murder-suicide.

“We want the community to know they are safe,” said Christopher Flanagan with the Radnor Township Police Department.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Flanagan could not provide any further information on Monday night.