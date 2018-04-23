ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — When the new Ocean Resort Casino opens up this summer in Atlantic City you’ll see something there you won’t find anywhere else in the world.

The former Revel is making way for the new resort which will feature the largest Topgolf swing suite on the globe.

The Topgolf Swing Suite will also include multi-sport games, as well as HDTVs, comfortable lounge seating and food and beverage offerings.

“No detail was overlooked in the development of Ocean Resort Casino,” said Bruce Deifik, chairman of AC Ocean Walk, the company that owns Ocean Resort Casino. “We’re aligning with companies and brands that are the best at what they do to optimize the overall guest experience, and Topgolf is one of the best in terms of delivering cutting-edge entertainment and memorable social experiences that capture the spirit of competition and fun.”

Topgolf Swing Suite President Ron Powers says, “With 11 bays and 26,000 square feet, the size, scale and breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, the Topgolf Swing Suite at Ocean Resort Casino will be unlike anything the entertainment industry has seen before.”

