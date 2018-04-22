Filed Under:Local TV
Credit: Marlon McNeill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ukee Washington received a wonderful honor this weekend.

Ukee Washington Inducted Into Delaware Afro American Sports Hall Of Fame

Credit: Marlon McNeill

Ukee was inducted into the Delaware Afro-American Sports Hall of Fame.

Free Apple On Delta Flight Costs Woman Huge Fine 

He was honored by the organization for his contributions to track and field sports at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover, Saturday night.

Ukee Washington Inducted Into Delaware Afro American Sports Hall Of Fame

Credit: Marlon McNeill

The Delaware Afro-American Sports Hall of Fame’s primary purpose is to research and recognize outstanding Delaware high school, college, and professional athletes regardless of race, creed or gender.

Congratulations Ukee!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch