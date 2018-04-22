Ukee Washington Inducted Into Delaware Afro American Sports Hall Of Fame

Credit: Marlon McNeill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ukee Washington received a wonderful honor this weekend.

Ukee was inducted into the Delaware Afro-American Sports Hall of Fame.

He was honored by the organization for his contributions to track and field sports at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover, Saturday night.

The Delaware Afro-American Sports Hall of Fame’s primary purpose is to research and recognize outstanding Delaware high school, college, and professional athletes regardless of race, creed or gender.

Congratulations Ukee!