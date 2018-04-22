Filed Under:Local TV, Syracuse University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Syracuse University has permanently expelled the campus chapter of the Theta Tau fraternity.

The move comes days after video surfaced of Theta Tau members exhibiting what the school called “extremely racist” behavior.

This included students acting out a racist, anti-Semitic oath.

University authorities have already interviewed 38 students about the video and more interviews are planned.

Students involved could face possible suspension or expulsion.

