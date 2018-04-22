PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Syracuse University has permanently expelled the campus chapter of the Theta Tau fraternity.
City Council’s Johnson To Join Rally Against Injustice At Starbucks
The move comes days after video surfaced of Theta Tau members exhibiting what the school called “extremely racist” behavior.
This included students acting out a racist, anti-Semitic oath.
Vigil Takes Place For 2 Sheriff’s Deputies Killed While Eating At Restaurant
University authorities have already interviewed 38 students about the video and more interviews are planned.
Students involved could face possible suspension or expulsion.