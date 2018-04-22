PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Syracuse University has permanently expelled the campus chapter of the Theta Tau fraternity.

The move comes days after video surfaced of Theta Tau members exhibiting what the school called “extremely racist” behavior.

Chancellor Syverud condemns the additional video of the behavior at the Syracuse University chapter of Theta Tau. https://t.co/c1abfP0yRQ — Syracuse University (@SyracuseU) April 22, 2018

This included students acting out a racist, anti-Semitic oath.

University authorities have already interviewed 38 students about the video and more interviews are planned.

Chancellor Syverud announces the permanent expulsion of the Syracuse University Chapter of Theta Tau. https://t.co/9z1kjFFgNh — Syracuse University (@SyracuseU) April 21, 2018

Students involved could face possible suspension or expulsion.