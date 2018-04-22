PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This morning some world leaders say they’re cautiously optimistic about North Korea’s plans to stop its nuclear and missile tests.

Japan’s Prime Minister, Shinzō Abe, says the announcement has to lead to the complete, verifiable, and irreversible dismantlement of the nuclear and missile programs.

Australia’s Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop, said the same thing.

Early Sunday, President Trump released a similar statement on Twitter.

He wrote, “We are a long way from conclusion on North Korea, maybe things will work out, and maybe they won’t – only time will tell.”

….We are a long way from conclusion on North Korea, maybe things will work out, and maybe they won’t – only time will tell….But the work I am doing now should have been done a long time ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2018

Saturday, Kim Jong-un said he was suspending North Korea’s nuclear weapons testing.

He said the country had finished weaponizing nuclear arms.

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley says pressure from the security council helped get to this point.