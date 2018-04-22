PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Jersey locals are serious about a lot of things: bagels, pizza, WAWA, and perhaps most importantly — its beaches.

Jerseyians are very proud of the beaches that cover the Garden State’s coastline, whether its Sunset Beach at the most southern end or North Beach at the northern tip.

In time for the approaching summer season, US News released its best New Jersey beach rankings for 2018.

The list was inclusive of 7 beaches throughout the state, which leaves a lot unaccounted for in the rankings.

Cape May topped the list for its Victorian beauty and its affordability.

Altogether, the list showed a strong preference for South Jersey beaches – particularly those in Cape May County – than it did for any other locations.

The only Monmouth County beach on the list to make the cut was Asbury Park.

US News noted that East Coasters flock to New Jersey’s beaches and boardwalks, and its rankings were based on factors such as accessibility, amenities, cleanliness and the opinions of travelers and experts.

New Jersey’s Top 7 Beaches According To US News:

Cape May Avalon Ocean City Asbury Park Barnegat Peninsula Wildwood Atlantic City

U.S. News noted that many New Jersey beaches require a “beach tag” for access. Daily tags cost between $5 and $10, and weekly tags are available at discounted rates. Some hotels and vacation rentals include tags in the quoted rate.

Here are a few notables left off the list that have been recognized before for what they provide in terms of leisure and family entertainment: