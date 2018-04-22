Credit: David Paul Morris/Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — April 22 is National Jelly Bean Day!

Jelly Belly says America’s top three jelly bean flavors are very cherry, buttered popcorn, and licorice.

Jelly Belly also created the “Bean Boozled” challenge, which is like the Russian roulette of jelly beans.

When you spin the “Bean Boozled” wheel, you have a 50/50 chance of getting a delicious flavor, or a gross one.

Some of the atypical flavors include barf, stinky socks, dead fish, booger, rotten egg, and canned dog food.