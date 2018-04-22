Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A couple pieces of music history can be yours if the price is right.

Michael Jackson’s iconic “moonwalk” shoes are going up for auction.

The king of pop wore the black loafers during rehearsals for the “Motown 25” television special in 1983.

GWS auctions said Jackson gave the shoes to a dancer-choreographer after the rehearsal.

Jackson’s performance of “Billie Jean” for the “Motown 25” special marked the debut of the dance known as the moonwalk.

The auction house expects the shoes to sell for around $10,000 and will be held on May 26th.

