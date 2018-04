PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of rock & roll’s greats will deliver the commencement address at Wesley College in Dover!

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley will speak at Wesley College’s graduation on May 12.

He is one of the founding members of the band.

He is also an accomplished solo artist, stage actor, and author.

Stanley was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2014.