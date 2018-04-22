PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A free apple is costing a Colorado woman $500!

Queen Elizabeth II Celebrates Her 92nd Birthday

While on the plane, a flight attendant passed out apples to the passengers.

Tadlock wasn’t hungry so she put it away in her bag.

Mayor Jim Kenney Speaks At Unveiling Of New Civil War Memorial

When she arrived and went through customs, her bag was randomly selected for a search.

That’s when a customs agent pulled out the apple, which she says was in a clearly-marked plastic pouch from Delta airlines.