PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of people in South Jersey came together to celebrate Israel’s 70th year of independence.

The festivities were held at the Katz Jewish Community Center (JCC) in Cherry Hill.

The event kicked off with a parade from Cherry Hill High School East to the JCC.

That’s where organizers recreated Ben Yehuda Street, a popular tourist destination in Jerusalem.

The festival included food trucks and cultural entertainment.

The annual celebration marks the day Israel declared independence in 1948.

