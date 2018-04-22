PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Councilman Kenyatta Johnson will join Omega Psi Phi’s demonstration outside a Rittenhouse Square Starbucks on Sunday afternoon.

Councilman Kenyatta Johnson represents the 2nd District, which covers parts of Center City, South and Southwest Philadelphia.

This is another rally in a series of recent protests against racial injustice and advocacy for equality following a recent event that sparked outrage.

2 Black Men Arrested At Starbucks Get Apology From Philadelphia Police Commissioner, Mayor

The Starbucks on the 1800 block of Spruce Street has made international news when a manager called the police on two African American men and had them arrested on April 12th.

Witnesses were immediately stunned but filmed the incident that showed that the men had been sitting in the Starbucks for just a few minutes while waiting for a friend to discuss real estate business.

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018

In an interview with the Associated Press, Rashon Nelson, a fraternity brother of the Omega Psi Phi, Eta Mu Nu Graduate Chapter, explained that during the incident he wondered if he would make it home alive.

Men Arrested At Starbucks Say They Feared For Their Lives

“When you know that you did nothing wrong, how do you really react to it? You can either be ignorant or you can show some type of sophistication and act like you have class. That was the choice we had,” Nelson said.

The Omega Psi Phi, Eta Mu Nu Graduate Chapter has organized the rally in support of their fraternity brother and his business associate.

The Philadelphia Councilman’s appearance will provide more prominent support following the Starbucks incident.