PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A tragic end in the search for a Philadelphia woman who has been missing since December.

Authorities say 24-year-old Nicole Murray’s body was found in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County.

Triple Shooting In North Philly Leaves 2 Dead, 1 Injured

The Coroner’s Office removed her remains from the rear of a property on the 500 block of Foliage Drive Friday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating how she died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday April 23.