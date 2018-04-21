PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — High pressure will dominate the forecast this weekend promoting bright sunshine.

It won’t be as windy as it has been over this past work-week and highs will still be below average. After a very chilly (and frosty for some) start this morning, high temperatures will rise to around 60 degrees by this Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will feature slightly warmer conditions with a high forecast around 63. The fact that there will be less wind will definitely make it feel more comfortable outside this weekend.

As high-pressure ventures off-shore by Monday, we will enjoy slow warming with highs eventually reaching more seasonable norms by Monday afternoon. Have a fantastic weekend!

FORECAST:

TODAY — Mostly Sunny with Less Wind. High 60

TONIGHT — Mostly Clear and Quiet. Low 42

SUNDAY — Sunny and Pleasant, Nice Day! High 63

MONDAY — Mostly Sunny and Pleasant. High 66

TUESDAY — Increasing Clouds with Showers Developing at Night. High 63

WEDNESDAY — Cloudy with Rain Likely. High 61

———————————

JERSEY SHORE:

TODAY — Mostly Sunny and Cool. High 54

TONIGHT — A Few Clouds. Quiet. Low 39

SUNDAY — Mostly Sunny and Quiet. High 51

OCEAN TEMP: 47°

———————————

POCONOS:

TODAY — Mostly Sunny and Cool. High 50

TONIGHT — Mostly Clear. Low 30

SUNDAY — Sunny and Milder. High 56