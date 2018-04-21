Filed Under:Local TV
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 25: Verne Troyer attends B. Riley & Co. and Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation's 7th Annual "Big Fighters, Big Cause" Charity Boxing Night at Dolby Theatre on May 25, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation )

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A small man with a big fan base.

The actor best known for playing “Mini-Me” in the “Austin Powers” movies has died.

Verne Troyer’s cause of death was not announced but a statement on the actor’s verified Facebook page said, “Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the
years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much.”

The post went on to talk about depression and suicide being serious issues and stated, “You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another.”

Despite being one of the shortest people in the world at 2 feet 8 inches, Troyer achieved success as an actor, appearing in more than two dozen films.

Troyer was 49 years old.

