PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A deadly crash shut down the northbound lanes of Route 42 in Camden County early Saturday.

Investigators say a collision involving a dump truck and a commercial vehicle happened on Route 42’s northbound lanes near route 55 in Bellmawr

New Jersey State Police say at least two people are dead.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.