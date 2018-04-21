PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A deadly crash shut down the northbound lanes of Route 42 in Camden County early Saturday.
Police: 1 Dead, 2 Injured At Party After Gunman Fired Into Crowd
Investigators say a collision involving a dump truck and a commercial vehicle happened on Route 42’s northbound lanes near route 55 in Bellmawr
New Jersey State Police say at least two people are dead.
Affidavit: Suspects Used Facebook To Lure, Kill Man Buying PlayStation For Brother
The cause of the accident is under investigation.