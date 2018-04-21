PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Royal Family is celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s 92nd birthday Saturday.

The Queen was born in London on April 21, 1926.

She ascended to the throne in 1952, after her father’s sudden death.

Queen Elizabeth II is Britain’s longest reigning monarch and the world’s oldest serving sovereign.

The Queen will celebrate the occasion with a birthday concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Tonight The Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will attend a concert at the @RoyalAlbertHall to mark The Queen’s birthday. The concert will be broadcast live on @BBCOne and @BBCRadio2. Her Majesty and other Members of The Royal Family will also attend. pic.twitter.com/pUKmV8RBl5 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 21, 2018

Prince Harry gave a speech at the event to launch The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, an organization that was created in the name of The Queen.