PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Royal Family is celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s 92nd birthday Saturday.

The Queen was born in London on April 21, 1926.

She ascended to the throne in 1952, after her father’s sudden death.

Queen Elizabeth II is Britain’s longest reigning monarch and the world’s oldest serving sovereign.

The Queen will celebrate the occasion with a birthday concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Prince Harry gave a speech at the event to launch The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, an organization that was created in the name of The Queen.

 

 

