PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new memorial will commemorate the black Civil War soldiers at the Philadelphia National Cemetery.

Former First Lady, Barbara Bush, Laid To Rest Saturday

At the unveiling of the new memorial Saturday, Mayor Jim Kenney and Mütter Museum Director, Robert Hicks, spoke about the importance of commemorating those soldiers.

The new information panel honors the United States Colored Troops who are buried at Philadelphia National Cemetery.

NASA Shares Stunning Images To Celebrate Hubble’s 28th Birthday

It was erected by the Veterans Administration and celebrates the achievements of the United States Colored Troops of the Civil War, the training camp at nearby Camp William Penn, and those who died in sacrifice to the preservation of the Union.

Of the many existing monuments and statues of Civil War generals and soldiers in the City of Philadelphia, there are none that recognize the achievements of black soldiers.