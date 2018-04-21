Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers, Toys R Us

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — An eight-year-old New Jersey girl is making it her mission to save Toys “R” Us.

Delilah Jane Farrell Lattanzi crafted a multi-page petition to stop the store from closing.

With help from friends at her elementary school in Woodbridge, the third grader has kicked off a full-fledged campaign.

So far, dozens of people have signed that petition.

Toys “R” Us was impressed by her efforts.

In a statement, a company spokesperson said, “We appreciate the love and kindness and will be forever grateful to our customers, like this wonderful girl in Woodbridge.”

