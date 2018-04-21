Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Some stolen explosives from a worksite in central Pennsylvania are now in the hands of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

The ATF recovered some of the dynamite and blasting caps, taken from a pipeline site in Lancaster County last week.

An ATF agent says it’s odd that exactly half of the missing dynamite was recovered.

Authorities say it’s possible there was a clerical error.

They still have to go over the records to determine how much was actually stolen.

