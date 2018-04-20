MIAMI (CBS) – Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow has been fined $15,000 for stepping on Joel Embiid’s face mask during Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs.

It happened during the second quarter of the 76ers’ game against the Heat on Thursday night.

The NBA says Winslow has been fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for intentionally stepping on and attempting to damage Embiid’s facemask.

Winslow is banned forever for stepping on Embiid’s mask pic.twitter.com/svEWZgfJrZ — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) April 20, 2018

The Sixers center is wearing the mask after suffering a fractured orbital bone following an injury in March.

“It was annoying,” Embiid said of getting used to the mask. “But that was the only way I could play in this game, if I wore the mask and protected my face with goggles. I had to work through it and I did.”

When Embiid was asked about the Winslow incident during post-game interviews, he joked, “Little do they know I have about 50 of them, so it’s gonna take much more than that to get me out of this series. I’m gonna be a nightmare for them too.”

Joel Embiid on Justise Winslow trying to break his mask: "Little do they know is that I have about 50 of them." (🎥: @NBA) pic.twitter.com/TA4tdUrr22 — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 20, 2018

