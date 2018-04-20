By Stephanie Ballesteros
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – You may want to think twice before lighting up that joint today.

It’s April 20, also known as 4/20, a day of celebration for marijuana enthusiasts.

But the Washington Township Police Department wants to remind anyone who is “very excited about illegally smoking marijuana” today to remember their K-9’s are also excited.

“The Washington Township Police Department K-9 unit trains diligently all year to assist us in enforcing the law,” said the department in a Facebook post. “They are particularly well suited for finding illegal drugs. So if you think you are excited about it, you should see them.”

Comments
