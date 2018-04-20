PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple officials say there is an ongoing investigation after reports of alleged sexual assaults and underage drinking at a fraternity near campus.

A notice from @TU_Police regarding credible reports involving Alpha Epsilon Pi: https://t.co/jGRasJRv8o — Temple University (@TempleUniv) April 20, 2018

According to a release by Temple on Friday, the university says it has “received multiple credible reports from various sources alleging underage drinking, the excessive use of alcohol, possibly drugs and sexual misconduct, including sexual assault, during social activities at Alpha Epsilon Pi.”

Temple also says that Alpha Epsilon Pi’s rights and privileges to operate have been suspended.

The frat provided a statement on the allegations saying the following:

“The brothers of Alpha Epsilon Pi at Temple University are appalled by these allegations made against our entire chapter. This alleged behavior is absolutely against everything

that we stand for as brothers of AEPI, as students at Temple University and as members of our greater community. Let us make this 100% dear: we have absolutely no knowledge of the actions alleged about our chapter. If we determine that one of our members is responsible – oc even

has knowledge of wtiom internally or externally is responsible – we will deal with them to the full extent of our powers, including beginning expulsion proceedings from the

fraternity and turning them over to local and school authorities. Our chapter is willing to completely cooperate with the University’s investigation and, other than that, have decided to close oix house to all non-brothers of AEPi foc the

imme<iate future. We do want to caution our campus community not lo jump to conclusions about these allegations and to allow this investgation to play out properly. Alpha Epsilon Pi is a fraterndy based in Jewish values and, through those teachings, we believe In treating all people with respect. If any of our members or guests Is deemed

responsible foc this behavior we want no part of them and will take the actions available

to us to ensure that they are not associated with AEPi ever again.”

Temple has increased police presence throughout the campus, including on the 2000 block of Broad Street as the investigation into the reports continues.