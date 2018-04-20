STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) — Police in State College say they are currently investigating several related rape allegations dating back to 2010.

The Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab say DNA profile from the three cases suggest the suspect was the same person each incident and police say the suspect is described as “possibly a white male.”

In addition, police say the suspect is connected with a sexual assault of a woman after she was reportedly pushed into some bushes near South Atherton Street on July 16.

Rape Investigation Update, April 20, 2018

Rape Investigation Update, April 20, 2018

The alleged rapes happened between 2-4:30 a.m. August 24, 2010, between 1:30-4:30 a.m. January 28, 2011 and between 2:45-3:25 a.m. April 3, 2011.

Police say the known similarities with all the cases are the following: “All victims were white women attending Penn State, under 21 years of age, highly intoxicated, walking alone in or around the neighborhoods adjacent to the downtown in early morning hours and they all sustained facial injuries during the forcible rape.”

Police urge anyone with information to contact them at 814-234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip.