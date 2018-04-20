HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – For the second time in as many months, Haverford High students gathered outside school, saying they’ve had enough with kids their age dying from gun violence.

One poster asking… ‘Are we next?’

“We really need to change this now before it happens to other schools. And that’s why we’re out here,” said Haverford freshman Ella Mottola.

Philly Students Join Together For Gun Reform Walkout On Columbine Anniversary

“It’s important to keep the momentum going,” added junior Madelyn McAlexander.

Many schools demonstrated at 10 a.m. Friday, but Haverford’s protest was held at 7 a.m., a half hour before school started. Students say administrators didn’t want them to disrupting the school day.

“We compromised with them,” said Haverford Superintendent Dr. Maureen Reusch. “We’re trying to work with students so they can say, yeah, there are opportunities for their voices to be heard.”

The Haverford School District is already taking action. On Thursday night, its school board began to draft a letter, telling the state it’s not in favor of its teachers carrying weapons in schools. Still, students say more needs to be done on the state and federals levels.

“These students are our nations future and our government is letting them die,” said one student.

One poster, encourages students to get their hands dirty by signing it with a fingerprint, and promising to commit to doing something in a call for tighter gun control.

At #Haverford High School, students were encouraged to sign this poster with a fingerprint, pledging they’ll do take action and do something about gun violence https://t.co/jalNjIlSiA pic.twitter.com/106k5ef9Oz — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) April 20, 2018

“They can’t just go out to march and get out of class. But rather they need to contact their local government,” said junior Andrew Geer.

And students say they will continue rallying for gun control until they see change.