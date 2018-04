PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2018 Super Bowl MVP is reportedly staying in Philadelphia.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, two sources confirm that Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles has agreed to a revised contract for the 2018 season that includes a mutual option for 2019.

The Eagles and QB Nick Foles reached agreement on a revised contract for the 2018 season today, sources say. The deal includes a mutual option for the 2019 season, so Foles still has the chance to hit free agency next spring. Team wanted to reward the Super Bowl MVP. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 20, 2018

Foles' deal was about hooking him up after his performance in the postseason. It is not a reflection of the team's feeling on Wentz's recovery. They remain confident he's working his way back. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 20, 2018

Foles was set to become an unrestricted free agent after this upcoming season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Foles also got a raise.