PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new mural honoring the Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles is now complete.

The Vince Lombardi trophy, the stars of the game and the parade are at the center of the mural that’s titled “City Of Champions.”

It’s located on the side of the Spike’s trophies building on Grant Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

Spike’s teamed up with the Mural Arts Program and the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame to complete the mural.