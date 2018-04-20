PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a growing family in Michigan very familiar with the phrase, “It’s a boy.”

They’ve heard it 14 times now!

Meet the Schwandt family. They welcomed baby Finley on Wednesday night.

For every baby born, the gender has been kept a surprise.

It’s a tradition that adds a level of excitement for their brood of all boys.

Now inquiring minds want to know, if baby number 14 will be their last.

But the couple also admits they said they were done after their 12th and 13th sons.

Mom Kateri says each little one has brought something special to the family.

The latest little boy has been named Finley Sheboygan.