WOODBURY HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Mantua Township are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

Police say the man robbed the Heritage’s on Woodbury Glassboro Road on Wednesday.

Surveillance images captured the masked suspect holding a black semi-automatic hand gun.

Credit: Mantua Township Police

Police say the suspect may possibly be driving a white Nissan or Toyota crossover style vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’4” to 6’5” tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds. Police believe the suspect is left-handed.

Anyone who may have more information on this crime is asked to call, Mantua Township Police at 856-468-1920.

