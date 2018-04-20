Filed Under:Earth Day, Environment, Free, free trees

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–  NJ residents looking for for a way to honor the environment next week can get Free Trees from the NJ Forest service.

With Earth Day on Sunday, April 22nd, there is no better time to remind people about why trees are good for the environment.

 

Each free tree event is being hosted by individual counties across the state and the trees in each county vary based on what will do best in regions.

All NJ residents are eligible to receive free trees at any pick-up location. For specific dates and times click here.

