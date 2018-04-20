PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Community College of Philadelphia’s mascot, Colonial Phil, is hanging up his hat and is ready to pass on his duties to someone new. Student petitioned the school back in 2016 and a new mascot is now on the horizon.

The college says the new mascot should represent the entire CCP community – students, alumni and the faculty and staff.

CCP opened up a survey for suggestions saying the new mascot should fit the following requirements:

Be unifying for the College community and larger Philadelphia community

Represent positive qualities, ideals or associations around which people can rally

Be broadly relevant across the College community, student body and among generations of alumni

Be representative of the College experience or history, either generally or specifically

Work equally well for women’s and men’s sports teams

Have the potential to translate in a visually appealing manner

Relate to the diversity and culture of our great city

Most importantly, be fun, engaging, unique and exciting!

Whoever or whatever the new mascot will be, it will be ready by the launch of the Fall 2018 semester. Any guesses?