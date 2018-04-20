Filed Under:community college of philadlephia, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Community College of Philadelphia’s mascot, Colonial Phil, is hanging up his hat and is ready to pass on his duties to someone new. Student petitioned the school back in 2016 and a new mascot is now on the horizon.

The college says the new mascot should represent the entire CCP community – students, alumni and the faculty and staff.

CCP opened up a survey for suggestions saying the new mascot should fit the following requirements:

  • Be unifying for the College community and larger Philadelphia community
  • Represent positive qualities, ideals or associations around which people can rally
  • Be broadly relevant across the College community, student body and among generations of alumni
  • Be representative of the College experience or history, either generally or specifically
  • Work equally well for women’s and men’s sports teams
  • Have the potential to translate in a visually appealing manner
  • Relate to the diversity and culture of our great city
  • Most importantly, be fun, engaging, unique and exciting!

Whoever or whatever the new mascot will be, it will be ready by the launch of the Fall 2018 semester. Any guesses?

