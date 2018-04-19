DOVER, Del. (CBS) – A woman in Delaware allegedly threw hot coffee and pepper sprayed a Wawa employee after a mistake was made with her sandwich order.
It happened at the Wawa at 1450 Forrest Avenue, just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Dover Police say 34-year-old Tiffany Evans started yelling at an employee who was preparing her sandwich because she believed he was making a mistake.
A female co-worker then told Evans to stop yelling and that another sandwich would be made. That’s when police say she threw hot coffee at the employee and pepper-sprayed her.
The woman suffered minor burns to her face and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The coffee also damaged the other employee’s cellphone and damaged approximately $200 worth of food products in the sandwich prep area.
Evans was arrested and charged with assault 3rd degree, assault 2nd degree, offensive touching, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct.
