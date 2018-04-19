PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A little more than a month before the park officially reopens for the summer, Philadelphia city officials are celebrating a new sponsor for LOVE Park.

Following a donation of $250,000, Bank Of America was named the presenting sponsor for the park’s plaza and garden.

The announcement comes more than two months after the LOVE sculpture was returned to the park.

The city also took time to thank the Dixon family, responsible for the LOVE sculpture’s restoration.

Construction crews are putting the finishing touches on gathering spaces and a new visitor’s center.

LOVE park’s grand reopening and re-dedication is scheduled for May 30.