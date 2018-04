PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Are you lovin’ it?

McDonald’s says you snag a free order of medium fries the next two Fridays in April.

911 Operator Jailed For Hanging Up On Thousands Of Callers

Customers must make a minimum purchase of $1 and pay through the McDonald’s app.

Target Offering Car Seat Discounts For Trading In Your Old One

The offer is valid April 2 through the 27th.

CLICK HERE to learn more.