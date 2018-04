PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you like sweet treats, a new lemon glazed doughnut is rolling out at Krispy Kreme!

The company asked customers to vote on a new flavor in January.

Fans picked lemon over choices like maple and blueberry.

The limited release will be in participating shops next week, April 23 through the 29!

