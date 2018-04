PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FDA is warning consumers about highly concentrated caffeine products.

The government agency says some powder and liquid dietary supplements with caffeine can contain nearly two tablespoons of the stimulant.

That’s the equivalent of having as much as 28 cups of coffee!

Two deaths have been linked to the products.

