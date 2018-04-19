Filed Under:Local TV, NBA Playoffs, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as “probable” for Game 3 against the Miami Heat on Thursday night, officials tell CBS3.

On Wednesday, the Sixers listed Embiid as “doubtful” for tonight’s game.

Embiid cleared the NBA’s concussion protocol on Sunday after suffering a fractured orbital bone during an injury in March.

The series is tied 1-1 after the Heat beat the Sixers 113-103 on Monday night.

Embiid wasn’t happy about the loss, saying he’s “F***ING sick and tired of being babied” in an Instagram post.

