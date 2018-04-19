PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as “probable” for Game 3 against the Miami Heat on Thursday night, officials tell CBS3.

On Wednesday, the Sixers listed Embiid as “doubtful” for tonight’s game.

Medical Update: Joel Embiid – (orbital bone fracture, left eye) is doubtful for tomorrow night’s game at Miami. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 18, 2018

Embiid cleared the NBA’s concussion protocol on Sunday after suffering a fractured orbital bone during an injury in March.

The series is tied 1-1 after the Heat beat the Sixers 113-103 on Monday night.

Embiid wasn’t happy about the loss, saying he’s “F***ING sick and tired of being babied” in an Instagram post.