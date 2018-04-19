A helmet belonging to a Philadelphia Eagle player is seen prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field on November 5, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was no mystery who the Eagles would be playing in defense of their Super Bowl LII championship in 2018, entering the NFL’s schedule release Thursday night.

What was missing were when the Eagles would be playing, and what times the games would be.

There was one certainty: The Eagles would kickoff the NFL season Thursday night, Sept. 6, at Lincoln Financial Field in an NFC championship rematch against the Minnesota Vikings. Another piece of knowledge was the Eagles would be traveling to Wembley Stadium in London, England, to play the AFC runner-up Jacksonville Jaguars in what will be considered an away game for the Eagles.

The Eagles will receive a bye-week after coming home from London.

The Eagles will play home games against the New York Giants (3-13), Washington Redskins (7-9), Dallas Cowboys (9-7), Vikings (13-3), Carolina Panthers (11-5), Atlanta Falcons (10-6), Houston Texans (4-12) and Indianapolis Colts (4-12). Their away games will be against the Giants, Cowboys and Redskins, along with the Los Angeles Rams (11-5), New Orleans Saints (11-5), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11), Tennessee Titans (9-7) and Jacksonville (10-6).

Seven of the Eagles’ 16 opponents have records below .500. Theircombined opponents were 126-130 in 2017, which is tied for the 19th-hardest schedule in the NFL (14th easiest) with Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs. Entering their Super Bowl season, Eagles’ opponents finished with a combined record of 134-118-4 (based on 2016). It was came out to be tied for 10th-hardest slate in the NFL.

However, those teams finished with a combined mark of 118-139, which translated into a .459 winning percentage in 2017.

Though the Eagles won the NFC East by going 13-3 and 5-1 within the division, they have the easier schedule among their NFC East rivals. Entering 2018, the Giants, who had the worst record in the NFC East have the toughest schedule. It’s the eighth-hardest schedule in the NFL (133-123). The Redskins follow at 14 (129-127), then the Cowboys, are tied for the 15th-hardest schedule (128-128) with the San Francisco 49ers.

Here are the Eagles 2018 opponents:

Thu., Sep. 6 8:20 PM Falcons NBC 94WIP Sun., Sep. 16 1 PM at Buccaneers FOX 94WIP Sun., Sep. 23 1 PM Colts FOX 94WIP Sun., Sep. 30 1 PM at Titans FOX 94WIP Sun., Oct. 7 4:25 PM Vikings FOX 94WIP Thu., Oct. 11 8:20 PM at Giants FOX/NFLN 94WIP Sun., Oct. 21 1 PM Panthers FOX 94WIP Sun., Oct. 28 9:30 AM at Jaguars in London NFLN 94WIP Sun, Nov. 4 Bye Week Sun., Nov. 11 8:20 PM Cowboys NBC 94WIP Sun., Nov. 18 1 PM at Saints FOX 94WIP Sun., Nov. 25 1 PM Giants FOX 94WIP Mon., Dec. 3 8:15 PM Redskins ESPN 94WIP Sun., Dec. 9 4:25 PM at Cowboys FOX 94WIP Sun., Dec. 16 8:20 PM at Rams NBC 94WIP Sun., Dec. 23 1 PM Texans CBS 94WIP Sun., Dec. 30 1 PM at Redskins FOX 94WIP

Postseason

Saturday, January 5 and Sunday, January 6 – AFC and NFC Wild Card Playoffs

Saturday, January 12 and Sunday, January 13 – AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs

Sunday, January 20 – AFC and NFC Championship Games

Sunday, February 3 – Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA (CBS)

Home

New York Giants (3-13)

Washington Redskins (7-9)

Dallas Cowboys (9-7)

Minnesota Vikings (13-3) (NFL Kickoff Game)

Carolina Panthers (11-5)

Atlanta Falcons (10-6)

Houston Texans (4-12)

Indianapolis Colts (4-12)

Away

New York Giants (3-13)

Washington Redskins (7-9)

Dallas Cowboys (9-7)

Los Angeles Rams (11-5)

New Orleans Saints (11-5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11)

Tennessee Titans (9-7)

Jacksonville Jaguars (10-6) in London, England

Combined 2018 opponents record: 126-130

NFL 2018 Strength of schedule (based on opponent’s 2017 records)

1. Green Bay Packers

Packers’ 2017 Opponents Record: 138-118 (.539)

T-2. Detroit Lions

Lions’ 2017 Opponents Record: 137-119 (.535)

T-2. New Orleans Saints

Saints’ 2017 Opponents Record: 137-119 (.535)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers’ 2017 Opponents Record: 136-120 (.531)

T-5. Cleveland Browns

Browns’ 2017 Opponents Record: 134-122 (.523)

T-5. Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks’ 2017 Opponents Record: 134-122 (.523)

T-5. Los Angeles Rams

Rams’ 2017 Opponents Record: 134-122 (.523)

T-8. New York Giants

Giants’ 2017 Opponents Record: 133-123 (.520)

T-8. Minnesota Vikings

Vikings’ 2017 Opponents Record: 133-123 (.520)

T-8. Chicago Bears

Bears’ 2017 Opponents Record: 133-123 (.520)

T-8. Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals’ 2017 Opponents Record: 133-123 (.520)

12. Carolina Panthers

Panthers’ 2017 Opponents Record: 131-125 (.512)

13. Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ 2017 Opponents Record: 130-126 (.509)

14. Washington Redskins

Redskins’ 2017 Opponents Record: 129-127 (.504)

T-15. Miami Dolphins

Dolphins’ 2017 Opponents Record: 128-128 (.500)

T-15. Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys’ 2017 Opponents Record: 128-128 (.500)

T-15. San Francisco 49ers

49ers’ 2017 Opponents Record: 128-128 (.500)

18. Buffalo Bills

Bills’ 2017 Opponents Record: 127-129 (.496)

T-19. Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs’ 2017 Opponents Record: 126-130 (.492)

T-19. Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles’ 2017 Opponents Record: 126-130 (.492)

21. Baltimore Ravens

Ravens’ 2017 Opponents Record: 125-131 (.488)

T-22. Indianapolis Colts

Colts’ 2017 Opponents Record: 124-132 (.484)

T-22. New England Patriots

Patriots’ 2017 Opponents Record: 124-132 (.484)

24. Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers’ 2017 Opponents Record: 123-133 (.480)

T-25. Denver Broncos

Broncos’ 2017 Opponents Record: 122-134 (.477)

T-25. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars’ 2017 Opponents Record: 122-134 (.477)

T-25. Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers’ 2017 Opponents Record: 122-134 (.477)

T-25. New York Jets

Jets’ 2017 Opponents Record: 122-134 (.477)

T-29. Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals’ 2017 Opponents Record: 121-135 (.473)

T-29. Oakland Raiders

Raiders’ 2017 Opponents Record: 121-135 (.473)

31. Tennessee Titans

Titans’ 2017 Opponents Record: 119-137 (.465)

32. Houston Texans

Texans’ 2017 Opponents Record: 116-140 (.453)