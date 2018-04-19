PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was no mystery who the Eagles would be playing in defense of their Super Bowl LII championship in 2018, entering the NFL’s schedule release Thursday night.
What was missing were when the Eagles would be playing, and what times the games would be.
There was one certainty: The Eagles would kickoff the NFL season Thursday night, Sept. 6, at Lincoln Financial Field in an NFC championship rematch against the Minnesota Vikings. Another piece of knowledge was the Eagles would be traveling to Wembley Stadium in London, England, to play the AFC runner-up Jacksonville Jaguars in what will be considered an away game for the Eagles.
The Eagles will receive a bye-week after coming home from London.
The Eagles will play home games against the New York Giants (3-13), Washington Redskins (7-9), Dallas Cowboys (9-7), Vikings (13-3), Carolina Panthers (11-5), Atlanta Falcons (10-6), Houston Texans (4-12) and Indianapolis Colts (4-12). Their away games will be against the Giants, Cowboys and Redskins, along with the Los Angeles Rams (11-5), New Orleans Saints (11-5), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11), Tennessee Titans (9-7) and Jacksonville (10-6).
Seven of the Eagles’ 16 opponents have records below .500. Theircombined opponents were 126-130 in 2017, which is tied for the 19th-hardest schedule in the NFL (14th easiest) with Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs. Entering their Super Bowl season, Eagles’ opponents finished with a combined record of 134-118-4 (based on 2016). It was came out to be tied for 10th-hardest slate in the NFL.
However, those teams finished with a combined mark of 118-139, which translated into a .459 winning percentage in 2017.
Though the Eagles won the NFC East by going 13-3 and 5-1 within the division, they have the easier schedule among their NFC East rivals. Entering 2018, the Giants, who had the worst record in the NFC East have the toughest schedule. It’s the eighth-hardest schedule in the NFL (133-123). The Redskins follow at 14 (129-127), then the Cowboys, are tied for the 15th-hardest schedule (128-128) with the San Francisco 49ers.
Here are the Eagles 2018 opponents:
|Thu., Sep. 6
|8:20 PM
|Falcons
|NBC
|94WIP
|Sun., Sep. 16
|1 PM
|at Buccaneers
|FOX
|94WIP
|Sun., Sep. 23
|1 PM
|Colts
|FOX
|94WIP
|Sun., Sep. 30
|1 PM
|at Titans
|FOX
|94WIP
|Sun., Oct. 7
|4:25 PM
|Vikings
|FOX
|94WIP
|Thu., Oct. 11
|8:20 PM
|at Giants
|FOX/NFLN
|94WIP
|Sun., Oct. 21
|1 PM
|Panthers
|FOX
|94WIP
|Sun., Oct. 28
|9:30 AM
|at Jaguars in London
|NFLN
|94WIP
|Sun, Nov. 4
|Bye Week
|Sun., Nov. 11
|8:20 PM
|Cowboys
|NBC
|94WIP
|Sun., Nov. 18
|1 PM
|at Saints
|FOX
|94WIP
|Sun., Nov. 25
|1 PM
|Giants
|FOX
|94WIP
|Mon., Dec. 3
|8:15 PM
|Redskins
|ESPN
|94WIP
|Sun., Dec. 9
|4:25 PM
|at Cowboys
|FOX
|94WIP
|Sun., Dec. 16
|8:20 PM
|at Rams
|NBC
|94WIP
|Sun., Dec. 23
|1 PM
|Texans
|CBS
|94WIP
|Sun., Dec. 30
|1 PM
|at Redskins
|FOX
|94WIP
Postseason
Saturday, January 5 and Sunday, January 6 – AFC and NFC Wild Card Playoffs
Saturday, January 12 and Sunday, January 13 – AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs
Sunday, January 20 – AFC and NFC Championship Games
Sunday, February 3 – Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA (CBS)
NFL 2018 Strength of schedule (based on opponent’s 2017 records)
1. Green Bay Packers
Packers’ 2017 Opponents Record: 138-118 (.539)
T-2. Detroit Lions
Lions’ 2017 Opponents Record: 137-119 (.535)
T-2. New Orleans Saints
Saints’ 2017 Opponents Record: 137-119 (.535)
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers’ 2017 Opponents Record: 136-120 (.531)
T-5. Cleveland Browns
Browns’ 2017 Opponents Record: 134-122 (.523)
T-5. Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks’ 2017 Opponents Record: 134-122 (.523)
T-5. Los Angeles Rams
Rams’ 2017 Opponents Record: 134-122 (.523)
T-8. New York Giants
Giants’ 2017 Opponents Record: 133-123 (.520)
T-8. Minnesota Vikings
Vikings’ 2017 Opponents Record: 133-123 (.520)
T-8. Chicago Bears
Bears’ 2017 Opponents Record: 133-123 (.520)
T-8. Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals’ 2017 Opponents Record: 133-123 (.520)
12. Carolina Panthers
Panthers’ 2017 Opponents Record: 131-125 (.512)
13. Atlanta Falcons
Falcons’ 2017 Opponents Record: 130-126 (.509)
14. Washington Redskins
Redskins’ 2017 Opponents Record: 129-127 (.504)
T-15. Miami Dolphins
Dolphins’ 2017 Opponents Record: 128-128 (.500)
T-15. Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys’ 2017 Opponents Record: 128-128 (.500)
T-15. San Francisco 49ers
49ers’ 2017 Opponents Record: 128-128 (.500)
18. Buffalo Bills
Bills’ 2017 Opponents Record: 127-129 (.496)
T-19. Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs’ 2017 Opponents Record: 126-130 (.492)
T-19. Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles’ 2017 Opponents Record: 126-130 (.492)
21. Baltimore Ravens
Ravens’ 2017 Opponents Record: 125-131 (.488)
T-22. Indianapolis Colts
Colts’ 2017 Opponents Record: 124-132 (.484)
T-22. New England Patriots
Patriots’ 2017 Opponents Record: 124-132 (.484)
24. Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers’ 2017 Opponents Record: 123-133 (.480)
T-25. Denver Broncos
Broncos’ 2017 Opponents Record: 122-134 (.477)
T-25. Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars’ 2017 Opponents Record: 122-134 (.477)
T-25. Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers’ 2017 Opponents Record: 122-134 (.477)
T-25. New York Jets
Jets’ 2017 Opponents Record: 122-134 (.477)
T-29. Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals’ 2017 Opponents Record: 121-135 (.473)
T-29. Oakland Raiders
Raiders’ 2017 Opponents Record: 121-135 (.473)
31. Tennessee Titans
Titans’ 2017 Opponents Record: 119-137 (.465)
32. Houston Texans
Texans’ 2017 Opponents Record: 116-140 (.453)