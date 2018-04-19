NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) – The judge in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial is rejecting the defense’s fifth bid for a mistrial.

Cosby’s lawyers argued on Thursday that prosecutors were out of line for implying they were wrong to help star defense witness Marguerite Jackson write a statement outlining how she says Cosby’s chief accuser mused about framing a celebrity.

JUST IN – Defense motion for a MISTRIAL denied in #BillCosby case. Defense attorney Rachael Robinson argued prosecutors engaged in a line of questioning yesterday with a witness that “tainted” the jury. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) April 19, 2018

MORE: Strong rebuke from Judge O’Neill at #BillCosby defense team — “How would you not have witnesses ready?” They only have an expert set for today. DA Kevin Steele responded he’s concerned the sequestered jury will blame his office. Judge: “This court is not about blame” — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) April 19, 2018

LASTLY: The judge asked both attorneys about the potential delay: “Are you going to tell the jury it’s your fault?” Defense attorney Tom Mesereau responded: “My fault, no. Their fault (motioning to prosecution), yes. @CBSPhilly #BillCosby — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) April 19, 2018

Prosecutor Stewart Ryan irked Cosby’s lawyers during Jackson’s cross-examination by repeatedly saying they “created” her affidavit.

The judge says there is “simply no grounds for a mistrial” and that Cosby’s lawyers are raising the issue too late.

Judge Steven O’Neill is also slamming the comedian’s lawyers for dragging out the trial by having just one witness ready to testify Thursday.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a woman in 2004. He says it was consensual.

