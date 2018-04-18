PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — From terrorism to mass shootings to car accidents, victims can die in minutes from uncontrolled bleeding.

Now, a nationwide campaign is underway to help teach ordinary people how to respond in emergencies.

Pennsylvania state troopers learning how to stop bleeding in emergency situations , practicing with tourniquets on each other.

“Getting this training is going to make us more knowledgeable when we’re on scene to save lives,” said Alexander Figueroa, a police officer.

The training also includes how to pack a wound is being provided by trauma experts from Hahnemann University Hospital and Einstein Medical Center.

“You can bleed to death in under five seconds,” Cathy Markle explained. “We would like to train as many people as possible to control life threatening bleeding to save a life.”

This is part of a national program called Stop The Bleed that was launched after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary.

“A lot of people were injured and passed away from blood loss before they were able to reach the hospital or before first responders were able to get there,” said Jeremy Fridling, a medical student.

Around the country, people are learning how to give aid to someone who is bleeding until medical help can get there.

“Sad that we have to learn this stuff,” Bob Teraila, a middle school teacher, said. “I think that when you see all the things that have happened, it’s pretty scary in the school systems now.”

Teachers and troopers say they’re grateful for the knowledge of what to do to stop the bleeding.

Trauma experts say the goal is to make Stop The Bleed training as common as CPR.