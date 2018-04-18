BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities have recovered an important piece of the Southwest plane that could shed light on what went terribly wrong Tuesday after the Dallas-bound flight was forced to make an emergency landing.

Pennsylvania State Police say part of the plane was recovered near Bright School Road and Route 183 in Berks County on Wednesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board was back on the scene Wednesday after passenger Jennifer Roirdan, a mother of two and Wells Fargo bank executive from New Mexico, died when the jet engine failed mid-flight and blew out the window.

The NTSB says a preliminary examination of the blown jet engine of Flight 1380 revealed that the engine’s fan blades were separated and missing which means there was metal fatigue. The blown window created a suction, partially pulling out Riordan.

The plane flew some 70 miles with a single working engine after parts of the plane’s second engine blew out. NTSB investigators discovered pieces of that second engine about 20 minutes north of Reading.

“Somebody found it… There could be additional missing fragments and if anybody locates any piece of an airplane, or if they think it’s part of a plane, we’d like to hear from them,” said NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt.

The catastrophic event involving Southwest flight 1380 on 4/17/18 happened over northern Berks County. Any debris located please contact FBI Allentown at 610-433-6488 @69News @ReadingEagle @830amWEEU @WLBRnewsGordon @PAStatePolice — Trooper Beohm (@PSPTroopLPIO) April 18, 2018

Police are asking anyone that finds possible debris related to this incident to contact the FBI in Allentown at 610-433-6488.