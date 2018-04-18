NASHVILLE (CBS) — A day after a woman on a Southwest Airlines plane died following an in-flight engine explosion, another flight had to make an emergency landing.

Pilot Of Southwest Flight With Blown Engine Was Navy Fighter

Southwest says a bird strike caused the emergency in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday morning.

Flight 577 had just taken off from Nashville for Phoenix when the incident occurred.

The jet quickly returned to the airport.

Southwest Airlines Passengers Recall Harrowing Ordeal In Sky When Engine Blows, Taking Out Window

No one was injured.