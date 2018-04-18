BREAKING: Southwest Plane Debris Recovered In Berks County
Filed Under:Local TV, Southwest Airlines

NASHVILLE (CBS) — A day after a woman on a Southwest Airlines plane died following an in-flight engine explosion, another flight had to make an emergency landing.

Pilot Of Southwest Flight With Blown Engine Was Navy Fighter

Southwest says a bird strike caused the emergency in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday morning.

Flight 577 had just taken off from Nashville for Phoenix when the incident occurred.

The jet quickly returned to the airport.

Southwest Airlines Passengers Recall Harrowing Ordeal In Sky When Engine Blows, Taking Out Window

No one was injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch