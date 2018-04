PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students at Rowan University are raising money for the animals.

Every year, Radio/TV/Film majors hold their annual telethon to benefit an organization in the community.

On Wednesday night, the Rowan Television Network (RTN) with mark their 11th telethon by supporting the Pennsylvania SPCA.

The telethon runs from 6 p.m to 11 p.m.

CLICK HERE to learn how you can help.

WATCH THE TELETHON LIVE BELOW: