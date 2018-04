PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Action is back at Lincoln Financial Field, but it’s not the Eagles!

Sylvester Stallone shared a video on his Instagram account on Wednesday as his trailer was outside the Linc.

“What an amazing way to start the day! Yo, Philly, how you doing?” Stallone said.

For kid growing up who idolized the Eagles Football team look where they happened to park my… https://t.co/efxnGWWtrJ — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) April 18, 2018

He even paid a visit to “Mr. Lombardi” on Wednesday afternoon.

The one and only @TheSlyStallone is in town to film Creed II, so he had to get his photo with Mr. Lombardi. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/sEDx102XGJ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 18, 2018

Stallone has been popping up all over Philadelphia, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled!