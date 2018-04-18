PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a person of interest after a woman was attacked in her Delaware County neighborhood.

Ridley Township Police say the man pictured below may be connected to an incident involving a 66-year-old woman.

She was physically assaulted Saturday night along the 700 block of Michelle Street.

Police Investigate ‘Suspicious Vehicle’ In Parking Lot Near Wilmington Baseball Stadium

“We just ask the residents to use extreme care up there in that neighborhood, it’s not a neighborhood we have many problems in,” said Ridley Township Police Detective Sgt. William Henderson.

Police say they have received some tips from the public about the person of interest. If you have any information, contact Ridley Township Police.