PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pink had a special message for her middle school guidance counselor during last week’s concert in Philly.

The Doylestown native reportedly stopped in the middle of her concert at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday to praise Lenape High’s counselor, Ann Kuntzmann.

“Thank you to my middle school guidance counselor Mrs. Kuntzmann, for always being there for me at a time when it felt like nobody else was. Hi Mrs. Kuntzmaaaannnnnn!!!!!!”

A photo of the concert shows the moment the pop star shined the light on Kuntzmann, as the entire arena cheered on the educator.

“[She] celebrated her on the big screen as she personally thanked her for ‘being there for me at a time where it felt like nobody else was,'” read a post from the Central Bucks Education Association. “Thousands of people collectively applauded to celebrate Mrs. Kuntzmann’s unwavering dedication to our students.”

“When the camera zoomed back to Pink, the gratitude shining from her eyes was nearly indescribable,” said concertgoer and teacher Suzanne L. Dailey.

Dailey blogged about the heartwarming moment.

“If you are a Pink fan, you already know she wasn’t a model student. School was hard for her. She felt like she never fit in. She often had a hard time finding herself – finding her voice,” wrote Dailey. “Pink eventually found her voice. And Ann helped her do that.”